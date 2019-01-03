One trapped and injured after vehicle flips on Valencia offramp

10 SHARES Share Tweet

One person was injured and taken to the hospital late Thursday morning after becoming trapped inside a vehicle that overturned on the southbound off-ramp on Interstate 5 at Valencia Boulevard.

The patient, whose gender, age and identity were not disclosed, was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The solo-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:35 a.m. on the Valencia off-ramp.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the traffic collision at 11:36 a.m. and arrived there eight minutes later, Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said.

“This came in as an overturned vehicle with one person trapped,” he said.

When paramedics got to the crash they found two occupants trapped inside the overturned vehicle, describing them as awake and conscious.

Firefighters who initially thought they needed hydraulic shears to free the trapped occupants “were able to extricate them” without power tools, Marron said.

No injuries were reported for any person other than the one taken to the hospital.

“The only thing shut down right now is the off ramp from southbound I-5 to Valencia Boulevard,” California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard said.

