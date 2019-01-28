Pace ribbon cutting location changes to City Hall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The upcoming ribbon cutting to celebrate the Pace bike-share program in Santa Clarita has changed locations, the city announced Monday.



Scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, the free and open to the public event is set to take place in the Century Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., instead of at the Iron Horse Trailhead.



In December, the city launched a pilot program with bike-share company Zagster to bring 50 Pace bikes and 12 outdoor stations located throughout the city, including in places such as the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station, the Old Town Newhall Library and Valencia Heritage Park.



Riders can check out a “lock-to” dockless bicycle for $1 per 30 minutes through the Pace app, which is available as a free download for both iOS and Android mobile devices.



“We are happy to celebrate this new city amenity that is already being utilized by our residents,” Mayor Marsha McLean said in a prepared statement. “The new bike share program is an excellent way to enjoy our miles of trails, make last-mile connections and get around town in a green and healthy way.”

