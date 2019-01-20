Pickup truck, sheriff’s SUV collide in Saugus intersection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At least one person was treated at the scene of a traffic collision involving a sheriff’s patrol SUV in Saugus Sunday, officials confirmed.



The crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Espuella Drive, according to Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



At the time of the crash, the two-man unit was responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call reported as a stabbing on Deer Springs Drive in Saugus, Dahring said.



The Ford Police Interceptor SUV was rolling with lights and sirens when the collision occurred with a blue Ford Raptor pickup truck in the intersection northeast of the Bouquet Canyon Plaza, the lieutenant confirmed.



All airbags in both vehicles were deployed. The pickup truck and the SUV both sustained front-end damage.



Fire crews from stations 111 and 73 responded to the crash as standard procedure, Dahring said.



At least one occupant of the pickup truck complained of difficulty breathing. Both deputies in the SUV were reported to be OK, Dahring said.



The crash remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail as part of standard procedure, Dahring said.

