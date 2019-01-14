QueerSCV gets signs and posters ready ahead of Women’s March Los Angeles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In preparation for next week’s Women’s March in Los Angeles, QueerSCV welcomed people to join in and make signs at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Valencia on Sunday.

“We figured this would be a fun, festive way to get ready,” said president Kelly Romnarine.

The group worked together making individual signs, posters and small pride and transgender pride flags, surrounded by arts and crafts supplies.

“We’re supplying the supplies, but we don’t supply the creativity,” Romnarine said. “You have to bring that from home.”

Their wish by participating in the Jan. 19 march is to support equal rights for women, regardless of one’s own gender and sexuality. They also hope their attendance will make a greater distinction for the LGBTQ community in Santa Clarita and in the surrounding region

“We want also the young, queer generation to know that you don’t have to go to L.A. to find your people,” said vice president Nicole Vizcarra. “We are here and we’re starting to grow. That’s why we want to bring a Santa Clarita statement to the march.”

The organization’s mission is to build the LGBTQ community in Santa Clarita for residents outside of high school, with direct access to the rest of the community. Without a specific LGBTQ center in Santa Clarita, QueerSCV’s members works to schedule activities to attend, interact and have fun.

“If you are queer in Santa Clarita, the only other way to find other queer people is basically via dating apps,” Romnarine said. “So if you’re not specifically looking to find a romantic partner, it’s kind of hard to make friends who share an identity with you.”

To learn more about QueerSCV, go to queerscv.com.