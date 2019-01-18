Sentencing postponed in gang-related murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sentencing of Nicholas Colletta, who was found guilty in November of first-degree murder in the gang shooting of Ivan Solis, was put off until next month.



Colletta, 21, of Saugus, appeared Friday in San Fernando Superior Court to be sentenced; however, it was re-scheduled Feb. 15, according to Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



In November, Colletta was found guilty of first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a loaded weapon for the benefit, association and by the direction of a street gang, after the prosecution shared testimony from his girlfriend at the time, Jaqueline Arreola, and evidence from the scene, both tying Colletta to the shooting at Begonias Lane Park in Canyon Country.



Colletta faces a maximum potential sentence of 50 years to life in prison.



Arreola is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25.



With Colletta’s first pull of the trigger, the gun jammed, forcing him to have to clear the chamber of the live round, according to the prosecution.



After clearing the firearm, he then proceeded to shoot Solis seven times: twice in the head, twice in the upper torso, twice in the lower torso and once in the right forearm.







jholt@signalscv.com



661-287-5527



On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

