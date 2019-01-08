Soapy fountain vandals sought in Stevenson Ranch prank

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local sheriff’s detectives are hoping surveillance camera images will help identify a person and a car seen near the Stevenson Ranch fountain after it was allegedly vandalized with what they believe was dishwasher detergent soap.

The incident allegedly happened on New Year’s Eve, around 10 p.m., Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday.

The fountain on the corner of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and Holmes Place in Stevenson Ranch was vandalized, causing nearly $2,000 in damage, she said, noting detergent was believed used to create bubbles.

Dumping detergent into the rushing water creates an abundance of soap bubbles.

“It’s one of those pranks you keep seeing, but they (fountains) are expensive to fix,” she said.

Surveillance cameras posted in the area captured what detectives are calling “a person of interest” whom they would like to interview.

“The individual pictured below was captured by surveillance cameras getting out of the pictured vehicle, a light colored Jaguar sedan with a ‘Klass’ dealership plate,” Miller said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are seeking the public’s help with information that may assist in identifying the individual shown in the photo.

If you have any information you can contact Deputy Muralles at 661-255-1121, ext. 2322. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through www.LACrimeStoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

jhol@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt