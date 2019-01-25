Tapia Ranch revised plan rejected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Developers of Tapia Ranch, who want to build more than 400 homes between Castaic and Tesoro del Valle, were sent back to the drawing board Thursday by regional planners who rejected revised versions of the plan.



The proposed housing development is located on Tapia Canyon Road at Castaic Road, in Castaic.



On Thursday, Tapia Ranch developer — the Debt Acquisition Co. of America — appeared before the Subdivision Committee at the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning with the fourth revised map of the project.



Committee members reviewing such projects scrutinize a handful of key concerns that include aspects affecting public works, fire concerns, parks and public health.



“Regional planning does not recommend approval of the tentative tract map and exhibit map,” the committee concluded.



Specifically, the committee listed 78 issues it wanted the developer to address before approval is given — from clarifying the number of oak trees expected to be cut down to making sure lot widths meet a minimum of 50 feet as opposed to “rounding up” lot widths listed as 49.5 and 49.9 feet.



At least 71 of the 78 concerns expressed by committee members addressed the need for greater care taken in drawing up the tentative and revised maps of the Tapia project reviewed by the committee.



“A revised subdivision map needs to be submitted,” said Mitch Glaser, regional planning spokesman. “The issues that still need to be addressed are listed on the Subdivision Committee report.”



Committee members, in their report, wanted to know, for example, “Are there are any plans to upgrade the existing trails?”



Each of the 78 items of concern are expected to be addressed by the developer.



In addressing the amount of open space, committee members found “inconsistencies.”



“It seems that the majority of the open space is proposed for the last phase (of development). Be advised that each phase must meet the open space requirement. Provide a table with the phases and number of lots, acreage information and open space calculations.”



And when committee members went looking for designated open space areas on the revised map submitted to them for review, they found none.



In addition to the homes, the project includes eight open space lots, one water tank, one water pump station, a park, nine lots earmarked for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and one private street.



