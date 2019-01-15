Three hurt in Saugus crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Three people were hurt and taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Saugus Tuesday morning.

The traffic collision happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Grovepark Drive near Ridgegrove Drive.

“We got the call as persons possibly trapped,” said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics dispatched to the crash site at 7:34 a.m. arrived at the scene six minutes later, he said.

Although they provided medical attention to the three people hurt, they did not take the patients to the hospital.

Instead, the three were taken to the hospital by a private ambulance service.

