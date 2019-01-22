Two detained in Acton for robbery in Valencia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two men suspected of robbery in Valencia Monday were tracked down in Acton a short time later.



About 2:30 p.m., two men using force stole a silver-colored backpack near stores located at the Valencia Promenade shopping center at McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station alerted officers of the California Highway Patrol that the getaway car had Arizona license plates.



One of the suspects was seen wearing a USC sweatshirt, the other was described as having dreadlocks.



The CHP spotted the car and plate near Acton.



“In connection with that robbery, we detained two up in Acton,” said Sgt. Mark Caron, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



By mid-afternoon, deputies were on their way to see if the two detained men were indeed the ones who committed the robbery, he said.



jholt@signalscv.com



661-287-5527



