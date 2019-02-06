SCV well-represented on All-CIF football lists

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section released its 2018-19 All CIF-SS Football Selections on Monday and nine Santa Clarita Valley players from five schools made the cut with three having multiple players selected.



Valencia’s defensive lineman Ben Seymour made the Division 1 defensive team after finishing his senior year with the most sacks of any Foothill League player (10.5), averaging almost one sack per game in 11 appearances this season. He also recorded 27 tackles (19 for loss), three pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a caused fumble.



“When you are rushing the quarterback you have to be relentless,” Seymour said via text message after being named the All-SCV Defensive Player of the Year. “You know that you are not going to get him every time, but you have to try to make him uncomfortable in the pocket.



“Valencia is all about playing for the man next to you. The best teams that I’ve been on play selflessly. I would also say to enjoy your time at Valencia because it flies by.”



Hart had two players named to the Division 3 list as quarterback Zach Johnson and punter Aaron Rodriguez were honored. Johnson made the offensive team as a utility player while Rodriguez was named to the defensive team.



Defensive back Matthew Ballentine and defensive end Carson Smith of Saugus both made the Division 4 defensive team as a back and a lineman.



The Wildcats had the most number of players make the list as brothers Ryan and Jovan Camacho, running back and wide receiver, along with lineman John Collier made the Division 6 offensive team.



Ryan makes the list after finishing his senior season with 1,919 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns and set West Ranch’s single-game rushing record along with the single-game rushing touchdown record with 332 yards on 10 carries while adding five rushing touchdowns against Oak Park.



“Every time I got the ball I just wanted to get as many yards as I can and get in the end zone as many times as I can,” Camacho said after being named the All-SCV Offensive Player of the Year. “I’m just so excited knowing that whoever has to break my records, has to break a couple because even if they break one, I’m still going to have some up. Just knowing that people want to be like me is a great feeling.”



Santa Clarita Christian School’s senior quarterback Blake Kirshner was the lone SCV player to make the Division 12 list.



In his final season with the Cardinals, Kirshner appeared in 10 games completed 175-of-276 pass attempts for 2,925 yards, 39 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran the ball 56 times for 96 yards and eight touchdowns.



All four Foothill League schools mentioned made the playoffs with West Ranch and Saugus winning and advancing to the second round while Hart and Valencia fell in the first round. SCCS did not make the playoffs.

