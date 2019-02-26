2019 Walk of Western Stars inductees announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To officially kick off this year’s Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, the city is inviting the public to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees on the Walk of Western Stars.



Scheduled at 5 p.m. on April 11, the event is set to take place on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, with free parking in the public lot on the corner of 9th Street and Railroad Avenue.



The 2019 inductees include Western actors James Drury, Robert Fuller and Dan White, city officials announced in a news release Monday.



This year’s selected actors have starred in various films and TV series including 1950s star Drury in “The Virginian” and “Gunsmoke;” Fuller as character Jess Harper in the TV show “Laramie;” and Newhall resident White, who portrayed William S. Hart in several movies.



For more than 30 years, Santa Clarita has honored Western TV, radio and film stars. The newest additions will join past honorees with their own bronze stars in the sidewalk of Old Town Newhall.



Following the public unveiling on Main Street, a ticketed induction ceremony is scheduled to take place 6 p.m. at Hart Hall inside William S. Hart Park, which will include dinner, a montage of the inductees’ work and a question-and-answer session.



Seating will be assigned and doors are set to open at 5:45 p.m., according to city officials in the release.



The city recently announced California Resources Corp., the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, as the sponsor of the 26th annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which is set for April 13-14.



The corporation — named the 2017 Humanitarian Company of the Year by the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Region — “has become an integral part of the business community throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” the city statement said.



Todd A. Stevens, the corporation’s president and CEO, said in a statement, “As a proud California company, CRC is dedicated to partnering with the city of Santa Clarita to support programs and activities that strengthen our community and champion local priorities. We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which celebrates Santa Clarita’s rich Western heritage.”



Tickets for the ceremony are available for purchase at cowboyfestival.org for $60. For more information, call 661-250-3735 or email cowboy@santa-clarita.com.

