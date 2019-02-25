Animal control officers following up on pit bull attack in Castaic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Animal control officers are following up on reports of a Castaic dog owner bitten by a pit bull Monday morning.



The biting incident happened shortly after 9:45 a.m. when the man was reportedly bitten at his residence on the 27800 block of Parker Road near Tobiah Place.



“This was a man bitten by a pit bull,” said Scott Elliott, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The dog suspected in the incident was one of two pit bulls owned by the man who was bitten.



“The dogs were reported to be secured at the homeowner’s residence,” Elliott said, noting paramedics treated the injured man at the scene.



“Nobody was transported to the hospital,” he said.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded to the same call notified officers of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

