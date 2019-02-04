Annoying phone messenger sent to sexual impulse counseling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita Valley man convicted of having sent annoying phone messages to a woman was ordered Monday to attend a 26-week sexual impulse counseling course and carry out 20 days of community service. He was also put on three years’ probation and given a criminal protective order.



Shane Michael Falsey, 29, appeared Monday at the Santa Clarita Courthouse for sentencing after having pleaded no contest Thursday to one count of annoying telephone calls.



Also appearing in court was the woman he victimized.



“We put over sentencing until today because the victim wanted to make a victim impact statement,” said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“She did give a statement this morning in Department 2 of the Santa Clarita Courthouse,” he said.



“The defendant was then sentenced to 36 months’ summary probation, a criminal protective order, 20 days of community service, and a 26-week sexual-impulse counseling course,” Santiago said.



Falsey was ordered to stay away from the woman and have no contact with her, under the conditions of the criminal protective order.



He was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on June 6, on suspicion of making annoying phone calls, a misdemeanor.



Falsey, whose bail was set at $2,500, was released from custody about 20 minutes after he was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Two months prior to his arrest, prosecutors in Santa Clarita who reviewed allegations that he sent abusive texts to women decided at the time not to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.



The specific complaints presented to the District Attorney’s Office dealt not with unwanted texted images from the man, but with other personal alleged abuses, Alisanne Scolnik, deputy district attorney in charge of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office in Santa Clarita, said at the time.



At least three women filed complaints with the SCV Sheriff’s Station alleging Falsey made abusive statements toward them. More than a handful of women shared experiences of unwanted phone messages — allegedly from Falsey — on social media and with The Signal in an effort to draw the attention of law enforcement.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt