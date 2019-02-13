Artist Lynne Fearman to host free oil painting demonstration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An oil painting demo by Lynne Fearman will be held Monday at the meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. The event is free, open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble.



Using a palette of three colors and white, Fearman said, “This will be slightly different from most because my triad will be primarily in the cool tones. I will show how with this limited palette, one can create a dynamic and exciting painting.”



Over the years, Fearman has garnered numerous awards for her work and has shown her work in the Riverside Art Museum and Pasadena Museum of History. She was commissioned to create “Bearlovian Paradise” as a permanent art installation for the Monrovia Library in 2010.



A professional artist for more than 30 years, Fearman won the 2018 Award of Excellence at the National Oil Painters of America Convention during the “Wet Painting” competition. She received the grand prize for the Los Angeles Plein Air Festival and was invited to participate in the Washington state Plein Air Festival, “Paint the Peninsula!”



Fearman is an active member of Mid-Valley Arts League, (president from 2006 to 2008), California Art Club, California Plein Air Painters, Oil Painters of America and American Impressionist Society. She is the location master for the Thursdays En Plein Air group in the San Gabriel Valley. For more information on Fearman, visit www.LynneFearman.com



For more information about the oil demonstration, call Olga Kaczmar at 661-254-5267 or visit www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.

