CIF-SS announces winter sports playoff brackets

Girls soccer

(All games on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.)

Division 1: El Dorado at Hart

Division 2: Valencia at Bishop Amat

Division 2: Saugus at Sunny Hills

Division 3: West Ranch at Downey

Boys soccer

(All games on Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.)

Division 3: Dos Pueblos at Hart

Division 4: Winner of Carpinteria/Santa Ynez at Valencia

Divison 4: Saugus at Santa Fe

Division 7: Academy for Academic Excellence at Trinity Classical Academy (Wild card)

Girls basketball



(All games on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.)

Division 1: Canyon at Chaminade

Division 1: Alemany at Valencia

Division 2A: Saugus at Newbury Park

Division 5A: Winner of Orange Country Christian/Pilgrim at Trinity Classical Academy

Boys basketball

(All games on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.)

Division 2A: Buena at West Ranch

Division 2AA: Valencia bye

Division 2AA: Saugus at Beverly Hills

Division 3AA: Millikan at Santa Clarita Christian School

Division 5AA: Trinity Classical Academy at Santa Clara