Couple arrested, stolen truck, stolen goods seized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and other charges Monday morning after an alert sheriff’s deputy spotted a stolen truck in Newhall.



Shortly after 9 a.m., a deputy patrolling an area near the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue spotted a suspicious truck in a parking lot.



“This was in the parking lot of the 99 Cents Only Store,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The patrol deputy circled the suspicious truck and determined it was stolen.



“Deputies detained a male and female, “ Mohrhoff said. “They were then taken to the station, facing stolen vehicle and other charges.”



Deputies found what they believe was stolen property inside the truck and used blue gloves to handle the material found.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

