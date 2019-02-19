Father and son arrested on weapons offenses after deputies search for armed truck stop robber still at large

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s deputies searching for a gunman who held up the Castaic Truck Stop early Tuesday morning ended up arresting two, unrelated to the holdup — a father-and-son who are convicted felons now accused of weapons offenses, after deputies alleged found two handguns in their car.



The holdup suspect, meanwhile, remains at large, as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.



The robbery suspect is described a Hispanic man, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, about 6-feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds.



Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the Castaic Truck Stop on the 31600 block of Castaic Road for reports of a robbery, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The information given to deputies by the informant was that the suspect walked in and demanded money from the cash register,” she said, adding “he had a handgun.”



After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled and “units began searching the area” near the truck stop, Miller said.



“They were unable to locate him,” she added.



Shortly after 2:45 a.m., one of the deputies taking part in the manhunt, spotted two people in a car near a convenience store and noticed the passenger put something under the seat, according to deputies.



“When the deputy made contact with the passenger and the driver, he found a handgun under the seat and found a second loaded handgun in the same car,” Miller said.



The driver and passenger were identified as family members who are both from Bakersfield.



Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 661-255-1121.



jholt@signalscv.com



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt