Find out which former SCV students made a Dean’s List.

DRAKE



A former Santa Clarita Valley student has been named to Drake University’s dean’s list for her work during the fall 2018 semester.



Valencia’s Hannah Horowitz was selected for the academic honor after completing the most recent semester with at least a 3.5 grade point average.



Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students from approximately 45 states and 42 countries, according to a news release from the college.



For more information, visit www.drake.edu.



ROGERS STATE

Rogers State University has announced its president’s honor roll for the fall 2018 semester, and former Santa Clarita resident Brendan Griffith has made the cut.

Griffith was recently recognized for his efforts in achieving a spot on the honor list, which requires students to complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average, according to a release from the college.



MARQUETTE

Former Valencia resident Allyson Spencer, who is studying nursing at Marquette University, was named to the school’s Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

The Catholic, Jesuit university draws more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries, according to a news release. “In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service-learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.”

Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

