Gas main broken during construction halts work

A gas main broken during construction of new homes at the eastern end of Via Princessa prompted a work stoppage and briefly raised concerns for possible evacuations.



No evacuations were made, however, as many of the homes were vacant — either recently constructed or still being built.



Shortly after 2:20 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the newly constructed area of Via Princessa and Seville Lane.



“This was for a 4-inch (diameter) gas main break,” Fire Department spokesman Scott Elliott said.



More than half a dozen firefighting units — including three engines of Battalion 22 — were dispatched to the call, he said.



A receptionist at Golden Oak Community School, when asked at 3:54 p.m. if the school had been evacuated, said: “We’re locking up to leave.”



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stopped traffic on Via Princessa at Marsha McLean Parkway.



“There’s been no evacuations,” a deputy manning one of the road blocks said.



Workers clustered together near fire engines waited until Southern California Gas Co. workers arrived.



“This is a safety area. I need everybody out,” said a work manager escorting reporters from where the gas line was broken.



Shortly before 4:30 p.m., SoCal Gas workers arrived in two white box vans.



“We released our units when the gas company arrived,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.



“(Workers) were saying they were going to start evacuating but they never did,” she said, noting the pipe was broken during construction work at the site.



