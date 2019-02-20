HandsOn Santa Clarita announces changes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The North Los Angeles County Volunteer Center, or the NLACVC, formerly known as HandsOn Santa Clarita, is saying goodbye to its executive director.



Seema Shah served as the face and voice of the NLACVC for the past seven years. She is leaving her post to pursue a passion she has to work with children to develop leadership and social entrepreneurship skills.



The organization expanded into the Antelope Valley last year so the name changed to reflect the bigger mission. NLACVC has hosted several volunteer-based events, such as the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, the Holiday 5K/10K run through Magic Mountain and many other student, corporate and team volunteer efforts.



Since 2011, the organization has also served through the Court Referred Community Service (CRCS) program allowing individuals with traffic citations and minor misdemeanor convictions to “pay their debt” through community service rather than fines.



Over the past eight years, the Santa Clarita CRCS program has facilitated more than 750,000 hours of court-ordered community service. These community service hours have provided much-needed manpower to dozens of nonprofit organizations, as well as city and county agencies.



Shah was instrumental in the expansion of the program to the Antelope Valley. There she developed relationships with AV nonprofits and negotiated with representatives from local government, the county and the criminal courts.



“Seema has embodied the best for what the NLACVC stands for,” said organization President Barbara Boliver. “She has worked so hard to make sure the organization is in a great position to successfully continue following her departure.”



“While she will be greatly missed, we are so happy that she is doing what she loves,” Boliver added.



The NLACVC board would like to invite the community to a “Bon Voyage” party March 5 at 5 p.m. at Wolf Creek Brewery.



For more information about the event and/or the organization and search for a new executive director, visit the NLACVC website at www.northlacountyvolunteercenter.org.

