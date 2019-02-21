Hill’s whistleblower bill passes House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Whistleblower legislation introduced by Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, earlier this month passed the House of Representatives Tuesday and is awaiting action from the Senate.

House Resolution 1064 aims to allow whistleblowers the opportunity to report concerns about classified programs directly to their supervisors and up their chain of command, according to Hill, who posted on Facebook about a need for the legislation.



“I am fighting for a transparent and accountable government, which means providing protections for those who call out wrongdoing and let us know when something isn’t right,” Hill said in Tuesday’s social media post.



“We saw from (Tuesday’s) oversight report just how important the fight to protect whistleblowers is,” the congresswoman said, mentioning an interim report that discusses an alleged effort by the Trump administration to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.



“This isn’t about party, it’s about ensuring our safety and security as Americans,” Hill said on Facebook. “That’s why I was proud to introduce H.R. 1064, a critical bipartisan bill that makes it easier for whistleblowers to report up their chain of command.”

The bill awaits action in the Senate, according to Hill, who said, “I am thankful to Congressman Mark Meadows for his co-sponsorship and Chairman of OversightElijah Cummings for his support.”