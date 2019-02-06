Jury selection continues in vehicular manslaughter case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the third straight day, jurors were being selected in the trial of a truck driver accused of manslaughter in the deaths of two women and four children killed in 2016.



Richard Lopez, 71, of Walnut, faces six misdemeanor counts of vehicular manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of failing to comply with California Highway Patrol rules regarding hours of service for drivers, according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



“The jury trial is still in progress,” Venusse Navid, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.



A crash killed Connie Wu Li, 33; Flora Kuang, 33; Jayden Li, 5; Lucas Li, 3; Sky Ng, 4; and Venus Ng, 2, when they were in a van from Daly City that broke down and was partially blocking the right lane near Gorman School Road on June 28, 2016, prosecutors said shortly after the incident.

