Katie Hill holds community ‘swearing in’ in Saugus Forum auditorium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In front of an auditorium audience consisting of local public officials and district residents, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, participated in an honorary swearing in ceremony at the Saugus High School Forum Saturday.



The ceremony was specifically held at Saugus High School, Hill’s alma mater, and former Principal Frank Ferry discussed how special it was for him, as both an educator and former-Santa Clarita Mayor, to see one of his past students be elected to office.



“I don’t know about you guys, but I was watching Katie on CNN… and and I just swelled with pride,” Ferry said while fighting back tears. “Anytime you’re a teacher and your kid does well, it feels good.”



Hill’s mother, a nurse, also spoke during the event, talking fondly of her daughter and said her daughter had always had wanted to live a life dedicated to public service.



“We raised Katie to know there was no obstacle, no limit,” said Hill’s mother, Rachel. “When she was 4, she said she was going to be the first female president, and I still don’t doubt that.”



A special appearance and speech were also made by Addison Rivera, 8, a second-grader from the Rosedell Elementary school who was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Leukemia.



Addison has been a fan of Hill’s since before she was even diagnosed with cancer, she said, and then-candidate Hill reportedly went out of her way to spend time with the second-grader, even during major moments in the campaign.



“Katie is my best friend because my grandma told me about her and that she was running for Congress,” said Addison said. “On my birthday in the hospital, she FaceTimed me; and on Halloween, she came to my house; and on Election Day, she ate mac-and-cheese with me.”



Addison and her family then joined the congresswoman with her friends and family on stage as Hill took a community oath of office.



“I hope you all took some time since November to rest up, because the change we all fought for is still going to take your energy and effort,” Hill said. “At every turn, in every battle, I need you there with me. So let’s celebrate today, and then let’s get back to work. Thank you so much.”

After the ceremony, Hill stayed to take pictures with constituents and with those who had volunteered during the campaign.