Learn more about Hart’s mansion with ‘Day of the House’

The William S. Hart Museum will give visitors a window into the architectural thinking behind the silent film and western actor’s mansion during an open house on Saturday.



Called the “Day of the House,” park goers will get the opportunity to learn how the Heinsbergen Decorating Co. and the house’s architect Arthur R. Kelly painted and constructed a house that lived up to Hart’s expectations.



“What we’re doing differently is trying to highlight things in rooms particular to the theme, features of the house up front and first, but along with aspect of Bill Hart’s story,” said Maggie Christakis, the museum’s education and volunteer coordinator. “You get to explore the architecture of the home itself.”



Family activities during the open house will also include a chance to learn about how to make blueprints and how they help architects and builders during construction projects. Guests will also learn how to make their own blueprint using sun-sensitive paper.



“There’s going to be pop-up chats about the Spanish Colonial Revival style,” Christakis said. “One of our volunteers has put together a presentation where he’ll focus on the particular features of these style of buildings and show how Bill Hart’s home is an astounding example and how he put his own spin on it, too.”



The museum rolled out its free series “Year of Days” for 2019, where open houses over the course of the year will have a coinciding element of the house or ranch that will be showcased.



“As with any museum, there’s always something new to see no matter how many times you see it,” Christakis said. “If you visit the house once, that’s definitely not the whole story.”



The open house begins at 11 a.m. and will go on until 4 p.m. For more information, go to hartmuseum.org.

