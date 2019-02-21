Local help teams up for third annual CARE SCV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nathanael Rodriguez, for The Signal



With every passing day, researchers make more discoveries about cancer and its treatment.

On Saturday, March 2, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with College of the Canyons and the American Cancer Society to host their third annual CARE SCV event and share these discoveries with the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.



“This year our event is completely dedicated to cancer prevention,” said Mara Shay, Henry Mayo cancer program nurse navigator. “More and more data shows that nutrition and weight have a great influence on cancer.”



The event is set to take place in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at COC. Admission is free and will include a free continental breakfast. Registration should be done in advance through henrymayo.com/CARESCV.



A Q&A panel is set to feature doctors including Dr. May Lin Tao and Dr. Kim Brown. Topics of discussion will range from cancer myths and misconceptions to nutrition and lifestyle tips for cancer treatment and prevention. Questions for the Q&A panel can be submitted via email at cancerprogram@henrymayo.com.



Attendees will also receive information about resources and support services that are available in Santa Clarita. Organizations such as City of Hope, American Cancer Society and UCLA are set to be available on site to give information and support. Anyone looking for information on cancer and its treatment and prevention is welcome to attend.



“It’s important that everybody understands that this event is open to all ages,” said Shay, “whether you have a connection with someone who has cancer or you’re just looking for some information.”

