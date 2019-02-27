Media Day prepares to host animators, journalists, sounds arts and film professionals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Professionals in the industries of journalism, film, sound arts and animation will head to College of the Canyons Saturday to interact and network with local students during Media Day.



COC, Canyon and West Ranch high schools have once again partnered to bring media industry professionals to campus for this year’s Media Day, which will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



School officials expect more than 300 students to attend, since scholars from California State University, Northridge and Antelope Valley schools have been invited along with local students. Parents, aspiring artists and others in the Santa Clarita Valley’s surrounding communities are also invited.



Interested participants can find more information at scvmediaday.com.



“We think it’s an excellent opportunity for students to get a shot at meeting animators, professional journalists and other folks who can share what it took for them to become successful,” said Dave Brill, co-chair of the event and professor in the college’s Media Entertainment Arts Department. “I think the best part is we leave time open for students to interact, so they can ask questions, shake hands and make a connection.”



The concept of Media Day originated from West Ranch High School broadcast instructor Jennifer Overdevest in 2006 with hopes of pairing students with a mentor while generating interest in the industry.



“I hoped to help students visualize a future career,” Overdevest said.



Brill said the event will have around 25 presenters, including screenplay writers, sound mixers, news anchors, NFL Network employees and a director/producer from “Sons of Anarchy.”



“A lot of these guys are local,” Brill said, mentioning the day will be split into different time blocks so attendees can enjoy the chance to catch multiple presentations.



For a complete list of presentation times, visit scvmediaday.com/media-day-schedule.html



“Hopefully, if it’s not dumping rain,” Brill said, “the students can check out the news van.”

