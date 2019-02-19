Mission Hills man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in injury crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Mission Hills man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury following a solo-vehicle crash in the Newhall Pass.



A male driver and a female passenger were both seriously hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital, Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.



“In the early hours of Sunday morning, a solo vehicle with a male driver and female passenger were traveling southbound on the Highway 14 freeway, north of the I-5 freeway,” he said.



“The vehicle veered off course and crashed, causing major injuries to both driver and passenger,” he added.



The passenger was not wearing her seat belt and suffered more significant injuries than the driver, Greengard said.



CHP officers investigated the crash.



The driver, 36, was later booked at Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, Greengard said.



