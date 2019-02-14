More rain underway; here’s how the city prepares for a wet winter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With more storms in the forecast, the city of Santa Clarita wants to make sure residents know how to prepare for heavy rainfall and where to seek assistance.



More than 3 inches of rain have already drenched Southern California this month and more is underway as the National Weather Services warns of flooding in several areas including in the Santa Clarita Valley.



The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur this Valentine’s Day morning into early afternoon and last through Friday night. Sunday and parts of the following week may also see scattered, wet weather conditions.



At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilman Cameron Smyth asked City Manager Ken Striplin to share an update on what the city is and has done during this wet winter.



“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of water come down,” Striplin said. “The ground is very saturated. We’ve experienced a number of tree issues throughout the community. But, we have our city staff as well as our contract staff on call, and they were able to respond to that very quickly.”



Just last weekend, crews worked to solve about 10 to 20 tree issues caused by recent rainstorms, some of which blocked roadways. So far this year, he said, there has not been major flooding.



To prepare in case that does occur, however, the city heavily focuses on clearing debris from streets and storm drains. Every year, Santa Clarita’s basin/water quality devices are maintained and inspected often to ensure successful functionality.



Parks, open spaces and city-owned facilities are also inspected prior to a storm arriving to address any potential damage or issue.



Smyth asked who a resident could contact should a tree fall down in the middle of the night. Striplin said the sheriff’s office would have the contact information to make sure city staff is responsive. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s nonemergency number is 661-255-1121.



City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said tree maintenance contractors are on standby 24 hours and ready to assist in case of an emergency. She added that residents should remember to never drive through running or standing water. For those who live in areas prone to flooding, planning ahead could help save time and improve one’s safety.



For emergency rain contacts and other weather-related information, visit readyforrain.santa-clarita.com.

