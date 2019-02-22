New York Times bestselling author Lisa See to speak at Newhall Family Theatre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of Santa Clarita’s One Story One City program, New York Times bestselling author Lisa See is set to speak at an author event hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library on March 2.



The event is free to attend and will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 24607 Walnut St. in Newhall.



This year’s event, which celebrates one book through the entire month of March with free events and programs, will focus on See’s novel, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane.”



The book is described as a powerful tale about tradition, tea farming and the enduring connection between mothers and daughters. The story focuses on two women separated by circumstance, culture and distance.



Readers will have the opportunity to delve deeper into this story at this special, moderated author event. See will speak about her research process, highlights from her book and answer questions from the audience.



In addition to the author event, other free events will take place throughout the month of March in celebration of themes from the book including an ancient Chinese tea ceremony, a “Make and Take” tea cake class, a Pu’er tea presentation and tasting, a genealogy workshop, a documentary about international adoption and a special musical performance of the Chinese zither/guzheng instrument.



Due to the nature of some of the topics covered in the book, “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” is recommended for adults and not suitable for young readers under the age of 16.



To learn more about upcoming events for One Story One City, visit santaclaritalibrary.com/onestoryonecity, or contact Library Administrator Hilda LohGuan at hlohguan@santa-clarita.com.

