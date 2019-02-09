Saugus man killed after car falls on top of him

99 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed they responded to a report of a Saugus man whom they suspect was run over by his own vehicle Saturday.



The call came in at approximately 12:38 p.m. on the 27000 block of Taryn Drive, directly across from James Foster Elementary and Pamplico Park.



“A (46-year-old) man was working on his vehicle, when it dropped on him,” said Lt. Leo Bauer, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “I guess he was doing repairs on his truck, and it fell off the jacks.”



“It’s a tragic situation,” Bauer added.



When Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and paramedics arrived on the scene at 12:41 p.m., they pronounced the victim dead on arrival, according to Fire Cpt. Ron Haralson.



“There was no transport and he was ran over by his own vehicle,” Haralson said.



Coroner’s officials had not yet arrived on scene as of 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to Investigator Ryan Parraz with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.



No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the identification of the victim has not yet been released.





