Smith to host town hall, community swearing-in Saturday

Recently elected Assemblywoman Christy Smith will hold a community swearing-in ceremony and her first town hall beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.



The ceremony will include remarks by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg, who will join local dignitaries to recognize Smith.



Following the swearing-in ceremony, Smith is expected to outline her legislative priorities and answer questions that pertain to the current legislative session and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget.



The ceremony is open to the public and light refreshments will be provided, according to officials. The doors to Oak Hills Elementary School, which is located at 26730 Old Rock Road in Valencia, will open at 10:30 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

