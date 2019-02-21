Sons of the American Legion hold fish fry fundraiser

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In an evening filled with drinks, live music and deep fried fish, the Santa Clarita Sons of the American Legion held their first-ever “Fish Fry” event at Post 507 Saturday.

Approximately 150 people attended, and the proceeds from ticket sales go back into the Legion, and more specifically the building itself, according to Matthew Steem, one of the event organizers and a four-year member of the Sons.

Officers of the American Legion Auxiliary Lana Stanzione, left, and Patsy Stravino, center, join Bob Ostrander at The Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry held at American Legion Post 507 in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“There’s a few different organizations here: Legionnaires, the Sons, the Auxiliary and the Riders,” said Steem. “But most of us here are Sons (meaning those who are the descendents of someone who served in the military) and what we do is we keep (the American Legion Hall) aesthetically pleasing.”

People filed in and either went to the Post 507 bar first or to the kitchen area, where they could be served fresh fried fish, coleslaw, fries and dessert. And as the room began to fill out with everyone from the Sons to wives to members of the Auxiliary, the band “Fogerty by John Davis” began to play their music.

From left, Chris Downey, Mike Casebolt and Lisa Gray get a fish dinner at The Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry held at American Legion Post 507 in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“This is the first time we’ve had it, and we wanted to do it so that we could raise money, but also make sure people are aware that we are here,” said Steem. “We have music here all the time and we want to get the community involved.”

Some of those in attendance, such as Margaret Reilly, said that although her father was in the Navy and she has always supported the work and men of the American Legion, her biggest priority was to hear the band play on Saturday night.

“Fogerty by John Davis” performs at The Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry held at American Legion Post 507 in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I know them, they know me,” said Reilly, “These guys are go-getters, and they’re the nonstop type musicians. They have competitions here … but like it’s $20 with food and $10 without food. I mean, where you going to go on Saturday night (for that price)?”

“I always have a smile on my face and I like coming here and saying hello to people,” Reilly added.

For more information about upcoming Legion Post 507 events, visit their website at www.post507.org.