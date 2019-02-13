Zonta Club of SCV scheduled to host free workshop on finances

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A workshop to help participants understand how to master their money successfully and understand elements of managing money to achieve goals is scheduled for the February LifeForward workshop hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.



The free women’s workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Child & Family Center’s education building, which is located on 21545 Center Pointe Parkway.



The workshop will help attendees determine where they are today, financially, and where they want to be in the future.



The presenter will be Patti Handy, a certified life coach and highly respected mortgage expert in California real estate with more than 30 years in the banking industry. She is the author of “Money Rules 101: Master Your Money Before it Masters You, a Guide for Parents & Teens” and contributor to the book, “Thank God I…Triumph through Tragedy.”



The workshop will help participants on topics including, “What is Your Money Mindset?” “Improve Credit Score,” “Credit Card Do’s and Don’ts – The Power of Compounding Interest!” “Saving Tips” and much more.



Participants are not required to register in advance. Spanish translation also can be provided with advance request. The topic is expected to be a critical one for individuals who need positive input on how to manage and master money matters.



Previous workshops in the series have helped women select career options and pursue meaningful employment, work on goal setting and time management, deal with anger management, and file taxes, deal with drug and cyber bullying issues, maintain healthy eating and exercise habits, receive assistance during a divorce and obtain child support Workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be, according to Zonta leaders.



Zonta offers the free LifeForward workshops, usually on a monthly basis (although the series is dark during June, July and December), in collaboration with Single Mothers Outreach, Domestic Violence Center, Returning Women Veterans and Veterans’ Wives, and the Los Angeles County Department of Child & Family Services serving foster mothers.

Workshops are organized by topics in which women express interest. A schedule of upcoming workshops is posted on www.scvzonta.org for women who are interested in a particular topic. Pre-registration is not required, but those who wish to hold a space for the more popular workshops or obtain additional information on the upcoming workshop can call Single Mothers Outreach at 661-288-0117.