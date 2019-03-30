UPDATE: 50-car pileup sends toddler, 4 others to hospital

558 SHARES Share Tweet

Emily Alvarenga and Ryan Mancini contributed to this report.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m.: Although one horse has died, according to Fire Capt. Ron Haralson, there was more than one horse involved in the collision.



As of 7 p.m., a horse has been rescued from a trailer with extensive back-end damage and is being assessed by a veterinarian, according to witnesses on the scene.



Emergency crews working scene of 30+ vehicle crash BREAKING: Emergency crews working to rescue trapped horse at the scene of 50+ vehicle crash in Gorman.Reporter Austin Dave is live at the scene near Interstate 5. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Saturday, March 23, 2019

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.: The horse, which was in critical condition after being in a trailer that was involved in the multi-vehicle collision, has died, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



As of 6 p.m., emergency personnel have cleared all traffic at Frazier Mountain Park Road off the freeway, according to the CHP computer-aided dispatch system.



The three left lanes will remain closed until 9 p.m. for “accident cleanup,” according to a tweet via the Caltrans District 7 official Twitter account.



UPDATE 5:10 p.m.: Four people with moderate injuries, and one toddler in critical condition were transported to a local area hospital, according to Fire Cpt. Ron Haralson.



“Seven others have minor injuries,” said Haralson at 5:10 p.m.. “We got the reports about the horse” but there have been no updates about it since.



As of 5 p.m., CHP units reopened the No. 4 lane just north of Gorman School Road.



A toddler is airlifted from the scene of the collision, March 23, 2019. Photo courtesy of Jeff Zimmerman.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Caltrans has announced all lanes on the southbound Interstate 5 past Frazier Mountain Park Road have been closed due to the multi-vehicle collisions in two locations that may involve as many as 50 vehicles now.



“(The collision may) have 100 vehicles trapped in between” the two incidents, read a tweet from the Caltrans District 7 official Twitter account.



The lane closures will continue for an unknown duration, according to a tweet posted at 4:25 p.m.



As of 4:30 p.m., Caltrans is reporting that at least 50 vehicles are involved at two crash sites on the southbound side of Interstate 5, March 23, 2019. Austin Dave/The Signal

UPDATE 4 p.m.: The number of victims injured and in critical condition due to the 25- to 30-car pile-up is now at a total of four, with one of them being a toddler, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“We’re still searching the incident, but it’s very hard to get up there because traffic backed up,” said Pickett at 4 p.m.. “We have three units on the scene and everyone else is trying to get up there.”



Units on the way are coming from Santa Clarita, Antelope Valley, Ventura County and Kern County, according to Pickett.



Pickett also said that a horse was seriously injured and that a vet had been sent to the scene as well to assist the animal.



A SigAlert was issued as all southbound lanes were closed at approximately 3:41 p.m.



A 30 car pileup on the I-5 southbound at least 4 in critical condition. Photo courtesy of CHP – Fort Tejon.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 30-car pileup near Gorman on Saturday resulted in a 21-month-old child being sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to California Highway Patrol officials.



At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, law enforcement officials responded to a series of traffic collisions on the southbound side of Interstate 5 south of the Grapevine at Gorman School Road, according to officials.



“We have multiple vehicles on fire with visibility at about 100 feet,” said Supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We’ve got a whole bunch of stuff heading that way, and so far one patient is in critical condition.”



According to the CHP computer-aided dispatch system, the patient in critical condition is a 21-month-old toddler.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

