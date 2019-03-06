All Schools Dance scheduled for Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In what has become a Santa Clarita tradition over the past four decades, the All Schools Dance is set to unfold this weekend.



The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has partnered with Six Flags Magic Mountain for the past 35 years to host the annual All Schools Dance.



This year’s event falls on Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park, and is open to all Santa Clarita Valley students, grades 8-12.



The cost of admission is $10 per student — cash only — and entry is scheduled to be at the gate near the Twisted Colossus ride.



The event will include unlimited rides on the attractions Scream, Twisted Colossus, BATMAN The Ride, WONDER WOMAN Lasso of Truth and THE FLASH Speed Force.



The theme park will be closed to the general public on the night of the event and will only be open to students for the All Schools Dance.



The All Schools Dance is closely monitored and supervised by sheriff’s deputies and volunteers while students are inside the venue.



For safety, parents are being asked to drop off and pick up their children at the area next to the event entrance by Twisted Colossus.



Organizers note that the event is open only to local SCV students and remind all participants to bring ID.



In addition to the unlimited rides, there will be a light show and DJ music.



Food will be available for an additional purchase.



“The yearly event is very popular with our local youth,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station.



“It provides an opportunity for students from several different local schools to interact and have a fun-filled and safe night,” she said.

