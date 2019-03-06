CalArts celebrates Tim Disney award winners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

California Institute of the Arts has awarded acclaimed writer Colum McCann a 2019 Tim Disney Prize for Excellence in the Storytelling Arts.

The Tim Disney award is given annually to a CalArts student and an established arts professional in an effort to celebrate the work that uplifts and inspires people across the globe.

This year’s recipients are photography and media student Silvi Naçi and McCann, who came to the CalArts campus on Feb. 28 to speak, take questions and accept his award at a reception.

McCann also visited studios with the 2018 and 2019 Tim Disney Prize student recipients, according to school officials.

Born in Dublin and currently living and working in New York, McCann is the award-winning author of six novels and three collections of short stories. McCann is also the cofounder and president of Narrative 4, which uses a story exchange model to build empathy around the world.

His most recent collection, “Thirteen Ways of Looking,” won a Pushcart Prize and was selected to appear in the Best American Short Stories of 2015.

