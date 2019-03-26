Child airlifted to hospital after drowning scare

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A child who nearly drowned at a pool in Valencia was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday, after being rescued and then resuscitated by one of the child’s parents.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Emergency response crews were dispatched to a home on Calle Terraza in Tesoro del Valle, according to officials.



“We had a report of a child drowning,” Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said late Tuesday afternoon.



“The child was taken out of the water, and was awake and breathing after a parent performed CPR,” she said.



Paramedics took the child and a man who appeared to be the child’s father to the soccer field at Rio Norte Junior High School.



Once at the school, the child was transferred to a rescue helicopter and taken to the hospital.

