City to celebrate Sierra Highway pedestrian bridge completion

After more than a year’s worth of work, Santa Clarita officials are set to celebrate the completion of the Sierra Highway pedestrian bridge.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at the bridge, which is located on the intersection of Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Road. The City Council and other local dignitaries are expected to attend.



In late January, the city commenced construction of the federally funded project, which included the installation of a prefabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge, traffic circulation improvements and trail connections. The project also included sidewalk adjustments, bus shelter pad, enhanced access ramps and crosswalks, street lighting, parkway landscaping and an extension of the median nose.



While most of the project has been completed, installation of bridge and ramp railings and streetlight improvements in the area still remain to be completed, according to Kevin Strauss, a communications specialist with the city.



The pedestrian bridge is part of the Santa Clarita 2020 plan.



“The pedestrian bridge over Sierra Highway provides enhanced safety for students walking to and from Golden Valley High School, as well as residents going to the shopping center where the bridge is located,” Strauss said. “The bridge enables pedestrians to safely cross the street, particularly during commuting hours when vehicle traffic is at its heaviest.”



In partnership with Caltrans, other additions to improve the intersection were also part of the project, such as the right turn lane from southbound Sierra Highway onto Golden Valley Road and signal modifications.

