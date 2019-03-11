COC assistant superintendent named president of Reedley College

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After nearly six years of service at College of the Canyons as an assistant superintendent and vice president of academic affairs, Jerry Buckley has been named president of Reedley College.



Following approval from the State Center Community College District’s board of trustees, Buckley is set to assume his position on June 1, according to a news release from College of the Canyons. Buckley will take over for Reedley College President Sandra Caldwell, the executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission.



“I am very pleased for Dr. Buckley and wish to congratulate him on being selected as the new president of Reedley College,” COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook said. “He has a long history of service to California community colleges, and I am very excited for the leadership and innovation he will bring to Reedley College.”



Buckley has worked as an academic administrator since 2005 in the roles of dean, senior dean and vice president within both single-college and multi-college districts, according to the release. In his current position at COC, Buckley serves as the accreditation liaison officer, oversees 145 degree and certificate programs and leads the implementation of career pathways and continuing education opportunities across the Santa Clarita Valley.



He said he hopes to use his combined experience of nearly 40 years to offer support and encouragement in his next position.



“I am truly honored to be selected as the next president of Reedley College.” Buckley said, adding he has had the distinct honor of working with an exemplary leadership team, faculty and staff during his six years at COC.



“It has been a pleasure serving the Santa Clarita community and I’ve had the opportunity to learn so much from our business and industry partners,” Buckley said. “Thanks to everyone I have worked with during this time, as I take with me valuable experiences that I will build on with my new college and community.”



Established in 1926, Reedley College is located in Reedley, California, approximately 20 miles southeast of Fresno. For more information on the college, visit its website at reedleycollege.edu.

