Debut of local filmmaker’s second film gets full house

Newhall’s The MAIN hosted the screening of 15-year-old Griffin Loch’s second feature-length film on Saturday.



Almost every seat was full at the fifth and final screening of “The Adventure of TP Man and Flusher,” which addressed the growing epidemic of teen suicide and depression with a cast and crew made up almost entirely of teenagers.



“When I have the vision in my head, and I see that it’s coming to life and these actors are making it play around and work in front of my eyes, it’s just astounding,” Loch said.



After the movie, the cast answered questions and reflected on the filming process. As young performers, they acknowledged the challenges they faced while creating the movie.



“The first day was the most challenging because I wasn’t super experienced and I was trying to get used to it,” actress Abby Stevens said. “After that I got used to it and it became easier.”



Loch’s father, Robert McPeters, not only played a part in the film, and jokingly told the audience that he forces his son to put him in the movies, but was also the executive director of the film.



“My favorite part was working with my son and seeing him develop as a filmmaker,” McPeters, said. “Being able to kind of step back and let Grif just do his thing and then seeing it come together, I was very impressed.”



Loch says he’s already working on writing his third screenplay, “A Spark in Nothing,” which will show that there is hope and love in this world.



To learn more about the film or Loch, visit www.GriffinLoch.com.

