Detectives still looking for Saugus man who went missing more than a year

More than a year after detectives notified the public of their search for Jason Alen Brice, they announced Monday that they’re still looking and still in need of help.



Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Jason Alen Brice.



He’s a 53 year-old man who has been missing since January 2018, in Saugus.

Brice is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 320 pounds, with brown/gray hair and blue eyes. He has not been seen or heard from since January 2018.



In late January 2018, a probe got underway by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit of the Homicide Bureau.



Unit members helped in last year’s deployment of the station’s Search and Rescue Team, in addition to assistance from an aerial unit.



The search units were seen near an Angeles National Forest ranger station, off San Francisquito Canyon Road, north of Drinkwater Flats, which is a popular off-road recreation area.



“There is nothing suspicious (about the disappearance), there’s nothing criminal (suspected at this time),” Detective Abraham said at the time of last year’s search.



The station’s Search and Rescue Team found no sign of the missing man.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Nava, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “L.A. Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

