Firefighters, deputies save child from two story fall

Deputies working to keep child from falling through second floor window on 26700 block of Isabella Parkway in Canyon Country.

Despite the raindrops steadily pelting them in the face, deputies and firefighters refused to take their eyes off a little girl pushing on a second-story window screen from the inside of an apartment Wednesday.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received the call at 1:53 p.m., and were asked for a public assist by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozana.



“Sheriff’s on the scene required assistance to make entry through a door or window,” Lozano said.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies work to keep a child from falling through a window screen on the second floor of an apartment building. Austin Dave/The Signal

Witnesses on the scene, in the 27000 block of Isabella Parkway in Canyon Country, reported that as more and more emergency personnel arrived, Deputy Ben Sanchez with the sheriff’s station remained fixed on the toddler, who at that point was pushing directly on the window screen of the second-story apartment window.



Deputies were preparing to catch the young girl if the screen gave out, while others yelled up to her repeatedly to “go sit on your bed” or “step back from window,” to which the young girl was unresponsive, according to witnesses.



However, at approximately 2:10 p.m., responding personnel were able to force entry and secure the child in the window.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies work to keep a child from falling through a window screen on the second floor of an apartment building. Austin Dave/The Signal

Firefighters had to force entry into the apartment as no adult or guardian was present inside, according to sheriff’s Lt. Ignacio Somoano. The child was wrapped in a deputy’s jacket and carried to the ambulance by a firefighter.



“The patient was transported (to a local area hospital) by ambulance,” said Austin Bennett, a Fire Department spokesman. “The incident closed at 1:37 p.m.”



Law enforcement officials had not yet announced Wednesday afternoon if contact had been made with the girl’s parents, and/or if charges were going to be filed against them.

