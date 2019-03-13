Firefighters respond to blaze at abandoned mobile home park in Canyon Country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters responded to a structure fire late Tuesday night at an abandoned mobile home park in Canyon Country.



At least one unit of the mobile home park on 18200 block of Soledad Canyon Road was fully involved in the fire by 11:20 p.m., according to Jeremy Stafford, a dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“The call came in at 11:20 p.m., regarding a possible abandoned mobile home fire and one unit was fully engulfed,” he said. There was no exposure to any other mobile home units, he added.



Four engines and one truck arrived at the scene by 11:26 p.m., including Fire Station 107, which is located right across the street. Southern California Gas Company was also called to the scene. The damaged mobile home was located on the southeast corner of the park, which is adjacent to Joe’s Liquor and divided by a wall.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Wednesday morning, but firefighters on scene believe it may be human-involved. The blaze appeared to have started near a pile of wood before making its way to the corner of the affected unit.



The mobile home park, known as Soledad Trailer Lodge, had been abandoned for several months. Members of the community and neighboring businesses had called the locale an “eyesore” and known as a place for drugs, looting, graffiti and other illicit activities.



Demolition of the park had started Friday on the south side of the location, followed by an investigation by the Air Quality Management District, which has slowed demolition.

