First Pressed Juicery in SCV now open at The Patios

The Santa Clarita Valley just got juicier with the opening of the first Pressed Juicery in the area Thursday at The Patios at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.



Despite the wet weather conditions, several customers stopped by during the early afternoon hours to sample and purchase the popular, cold-pressed products at the store, located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Suite 2750.



“Valencia is our golden customer,” said District Manager JP McNamara. “They’re very health-conscious, very active and a tight-knit community. We want to reach out to several different communities and spread the word about who we are as a company.”









Pressed Juicery offers a wide selection of high-pressured processed, cold-pressed juices that are sectioned under “Greens,” “Roots,” and “Citrus.” The Valencia location offers frozen juice, which is a plant-based, non-dairy soft serve and a “healthier alternative” to frozen yogurt, said McNamara. The locale also sells 2-ounce shots of concentrated versions of their juices, protein bars, vitamins and Pressed merchandise.



Before moving north into the SCV, the next nearest location was on Topanga Canyon Road.



An official grand opening event is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. Those who stop by will receive a free juice while supplies last, officials said.

Pressed Juicery is just one of a handful stores that have recently opened at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, including Japanese retailer Miniso and the recent expansion of House of Bounce.

