Fourth pedestrian hit by a motorist in one week

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt
file photo. flashing SCV Sheriff Station patrol lights.

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle near Granary Square late Friday afternoon.

The incident marks the latest in a rash of pedestrians hit by vehicles this week.

In all, pedestrians in at least four collisions over the span of one week, including two who died as a result of their injuries, were hit by motorists.

The latest crash happened shortly after 4:40 p.m. on McBean Parkway, at the entrance to the Granary Square plaza.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash at 4:43 p.m., said Fire Department Imy McBride.

“They treated a female adult for leg pain,” she said.

Witnesses to the emergency response, reported seeing paramedics treating a woman on the center median.

The injured woman was then taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital just a block away.

On Thursday night, a man was injured and taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Soledad Canyon Road, just east of Sierra Highway.

On Sunday, Cecilio Vasquez, 61, was fatally struck by a motorist on Railroad Avenue at Lyons Avenue.

On Friday, one week ago, Teresa Angeli, 62, was fatally struck on Railroad at 15th Street.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Advertisement