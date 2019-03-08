Fourth pedestrian hit by a motorist in one week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle near Granary Square late Friday afternoon.



The incident marks the latest in a rash of pedestrians hit by vehicles this week.



In all, pedestrians in at least four collisions over the span of one week, including two who died as a result of their injuries, were hit by motorists.



The latest crash happened shortly after 4:40 p.m. on McBean Parkway, at the entrance to the Granary Square plaza.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash at 4:43 p.m., said Fire Department Imy McBride.



“They treated a female adult for leg pain,” she said.



Witnesses to the emergency response, reported seeing paramedics treating a woman on the center median.



The injured woman was then taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital just a block away.



On Thursday night, a man was injured and taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Soledad Canyon Road, just east of Sierra Highway.



On Sunday, Cecilio Vasquez, 61, was fatally struck by a motorist on Railroad Avenue at Lyons Avenue.



On Friday, one week ago, Teresa Angeli, 62, was fatally struck on Railroad at 15th Street.



