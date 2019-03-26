Garage burglary suspect sought

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man working in his garage in Canyon Country, who popped into the house for a second, returned to find a masked man standing in the garage, brandishing a tire iron.

Shortly after 11:20 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a home on Canyon Terrace Way for initial reports of an attempted home invasion.

“There was no home invasion,” Lt. Leo Bauer said. “We’re treating it as an attempted burglary. The guy was in his garage when he saw another guy standing there in the garage with a bandana on his face.”

The suspect fled the garage as deputies began looking for a white man, possibly Hispanic, between 20 and 25 years old, dressed all in black and wearing a red bandana across his face.

“No one was hurt and nothing was taken,” Bauer said.

No one was arrested in the incident.



