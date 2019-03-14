Local roundup: Valencia and Hart softball win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Valencia softball team improved to 9-2 on the season with an 11-1 win over Granada Hills on Thursday.



The Vikings scored six runs in the first inning to build an early advantage, with Delaney Scully, Alexis De Young and Cheyanne Marxer all registering RBIs in the first.



Scully finished with two hits and four RBIs, including two home runs. Marxer, Emma Bramson and Akina Celentano also homered.



Emma Montoya allowed two hits and one run in five innings, logging six strikeouts.



Valencia will begin Foothill League play next week, facing Canyon on Tuesday at home at 3:15 p.m.



Hart 4, Chatsworth 3



The Hart softball team won its fourth game in a row and improved to 7-1 on the season, defeating Chatsworth on the road on Thursday.



Bri De La Maza led the Indians, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs. Kathryn Smudde went 3-for-4, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning.



Amanda Souza pitched six innings for the win and Allison Howell earned the save.



Hart will face Royal today in a double-header, with the first game starting at 2 p.m. at Newhall park.



The Indians will begin league play on Tuesday against Golden Valley.

