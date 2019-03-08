Man detained after incident on Santa Clarita bus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita Transit commuter bus headed for North Hollywood was held up Friday as deputies investigated an assault, authorities confirmed.



The incident occurred near the Newhall Metrolink Station shortly after 5 p.m. and involved a passenger who was suspected to have assaulted the bus driver, according to deputies at the scene.



Sheriff’s deputies shut down Railroad Avenue for approximately five minutes at the intersection of Market Street, near the southeast corner.



The male suspect, who was wearing an L.A. County Public Works vest, was handcuffed and taken into custody.



The Fire Department was requested to the scene at 5:12 p.m. to treat an assault victim with arm pain, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy McBride.



Fire Station 73 and the American Medical Response team assessed the suspect as well as the victim, but did not transport anyone to the hospital, McBride said.



The incident, which was initially reported as assault with a deadly weapon, resulted in the suspect being arrested on suspicion of a felony, said Lt. Leo Bower of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

