Michael Hoefflin Foundation to host cancer walk

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is having its annual Walk for Kids with Cancer on Saturday, March 16, at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium.



Proceeds from the walk will go directly toward helping families that have a child with cancer receive financial and emotional support, according to Gillian Stone, executive director of the foundation.



“We’re doing really well,” Stone said. “Our goal is $91,000, and we’re currently at just over $80,000, so we’re very hopeful that we will hit our goal.”



Individuals and teams can walk to raise funds to support the foundation and join in the celebration of the lives of the children who have been affected by cancer.



There are 800 signed up for the event already, but registration is still open.

Check in for the Walk for Kids with Cancer opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium in Valencia.

To learn more about the Michael Hoefflin Foundation or to donate to their cause, visit mhf.org/ or call the MHF at 661-250-4100.