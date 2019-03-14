Motorcyclist killed in solo Saugus crash

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A 57-year-old man died Thursday evening after his motorcycle struck a curb and then hit a fire hydrant on a Saugus roadway.



The crash happened at 6 p.m. near the intersection of Via Joyce Drive and Werren Place, one block north of Plum Canyon Road.



“The man was southbound on Via Joyce when, evidently, he struck the curb and then struck a fire hydrant,” Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.



“The driver was ejected from his motorcycle,” Bauer said. “He suffered major injuries.”



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m., Fire Department Supervisor Melinda Choi said.



The injured man was rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



“He was pronounced dead at the hospital,” Bauer said.



No one else was hurt and no other vehicles were involved, he said.



Detectives cordoned off an area around the crash site.



“Right now, it’s under investigation,” Bauer said.



